Former Michigan teacher pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

TOLEDO, Ohio - A former Ohio school superintendent and school board member has pleaded guilty to a sexual conduct charge in Michigan involving a former student from decades ago.

Patrick Hickey pleaded guilty Wednesday in Michigan's Lenawee County and faces up to two years in prison.

His plea deal required him to acknowledge in court to groping a 15-year-old girl and to register as a sex offender.

Hickey resigned in March from the Washington Local Schools board in Toledo after being charged.

A police report from 2016 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey during the late 1980s when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan.

Authorities say she didn't want to pursue charges, but they reopened the investigation after she changed her mind.

