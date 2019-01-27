Former Michigan-trained skaters score big at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Second place Madison Chock and Evan Bates, champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, third place Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, and fourth place Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter pose on the podium after the ice dancing…

DETROIT - Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who used to train at the Detroit Skating Club, won their second consecutive U.S. ice dance title on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

RELATED: WATCH: U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Local 4

They posted a score of 131.32 to claim the free dance and finish with an overall score 215.88.

“I think in this performance more than ever before Zach and I were really connected,” said Lansing-native Hubbell. “We kept looking into each other’s eyes, so we created a bubble and there wasn’t a realization until the end. We were in bubble time, but to find a way to open up our bubble and see everyone standing, it was really special.”

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who used to train in Novi, finished second in only their second competition of the season. They earned 129.19 points for their free dance and finished with an overall score of 211.52.

RELATED: VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Karina Manta, Joseph Johnson

RELATED: VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Nathan Bartholomay, Deanna Stellato