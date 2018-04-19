Former MSU football player Auston Robertson's bond revoked after alleged armed robbery in Kansas

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson's bond was revoked Thursday as he awaits trial for an alleged sexual assault.

Robertson was arrested Tuesday in Kansas on charges of aggravated robbery and distribution of marijuana.

The circumstances of the arrest were not made available.

Robertson was with relatives in Fort Wayne in April 2017 when a police task force took him into custody. He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors said he raped a woman on April 8, 2017, after walking her to an apartment. They said he forced himself on her despite her repeatedly telling him no.

Robertson was granted bond conditions which allowed him to travel outside of the state of Michigan. The prosecutor's office had objected to the conditions.

"It is always disconcerting when a criminal defendant fails the conditions of their bond and we believe the courts have now taken the proper action," prosecutors said.

High school incident

Robertson was also arrested in 2016 and charged with misdemeanor assault after he touched a juvenile woman without permission at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, officials confirm. He was 18 years old at the time.

Robertson successfully completed a pretrial diversion program and stayed out of trouble for a year, so the assault charge was dismissed without a conviction.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.