Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday

WASHINGTON - Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.

This will be the first time Simon has publicly commented on the case since Nassar was sentenced on Jan. 24, and since she stepped down as president of MSU on the same day.

Related stories:

Simon will testify before the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security subcommittee. The hearing will also include testimony from former women's program director at USA Gymnastics, Rhonda Faehn, and former president of USA Gymnastics Steve Penny.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 people while a physician at MSU and for USA Gymnastics.

Nassar was found guilty of seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Last November, Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young athletes including some girls under the age of 13. He originally was charged with more than 20 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He admitted he sexually assaulted the girls for his own pleasure without any medical grounds.

He was also sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, including receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and destruction and concealment of records and tangible objects.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.