Former New Haven Village president sentenced to prison for bribery

NEW HAVEN, Mich. - A former village president and trustee of New Haven, Michigan, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being on supervised release for two years.

Brett Harris, 58, of New Haven, was convicted for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Harris served as the elected president of New Haven from 1998 through 2008. He served as an elected trustee of New Haven from 1994 through 1998, and from 2012 through 2016.

Harris was convicted of conspiring with fellow former New Haven trustee Christopher Craigmiles and former Clinton Township trustee Dean Reynolds to take thousands of dollars in cash bribes from a garbage contractor in exchange for votes on a New Haven municipal garbage-hauling contract.

Reynolds unknowingly introduced Harris to an undercover FBI agent. Reynolds assured the agent that Harris was a public official willing to be bribed.

In March 2016, Harris took a $2,000 cash bribe from the agent. Harris also took bribes of $2,000 and $5,000 in April and May 2016 from the undercover agent.

Craigmiles also took a $5,000 cash bribe from the agent. Craigmiles was sentenced on June 8, 2017, to 18 months in prison.

Reynolds is facing over 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 20 on convictions on four counts of bribery conspiracy and 10 counts of taking bribes.

Harris is one of twenty defendants charged in wide-ranging corruption investigation centered in Macomb County.

