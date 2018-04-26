Former Oakland County Sheriff's Reserve officer charged with selling opioids

WATERFORD, Mich. - A former Oakland County Sheriff’s Reserve officer is facing charges after being accused of selling opioids.

Daniel Alvino Vasquez, 30, of Waterford, is charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Vasquez filled prescriptions for oxycodone and illegally sold them for profit between November 2014 and November 2017. Vasquez was an Oakland County Sheriff’s Reserve officer at the time, but no longer holds the position.

The indictment alleges that, despite filling prescriptions for the drug, Vasquez tested negative for oxycodone. The indictment also alleges that during the time period, he had more than $400,000 in cash deposited into his bank accounts.

