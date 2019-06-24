Former Oakwood Healthcare physician Yasser Awaad found negligent

The verdict found Yasser Awaad, former Oakwood Healthcare and William Beaumont Hospital physician, negligent in misdiagnosing and treating Martinez for epilepsy.

DETROIT - McKeen & Associates announced Monday it won a jury verdict of $3,024,000 on behalf of its client Mariah Martinez.

McKeen & Associates attorneys Brian McKeen and Anthony Randazzo tried the case in Circuit Court for the County of Wayne before the Honorable Robert J. Colombo, Jr.

The verdict found Yasser Awaad, former Oakwood Healthcare and William Beaumont Hospital physician, negligent in misdiagnosing and treating Martinez for epilepsy.

Martinez, now an adult, was treated for epilepsy for years as a child. She never had the condition.

“We are delighted the jury found this physician responsible for his egregious behavior,” said Brian McKeen, managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “Unfortunately, this is just the first in many cases that will be brought against this doctor.”

McKeen & Associates has 250 additional clients who are bringing cases against Awaad.

It was found during the trial that Oakwood administration ignored reports from a parent as well as a Oakwood pediatrician who shared offices with Awaad. The pediatrician alerted administration on several occasions over years of Awaad’s excessive use of EEGs and prescription of anticonvulsant drugs to children who did not need them. The administration did not investigate more than a dozen red flags that were reported and Awaad continued to practice until he left Oakwood in 2006.

“Experts who testified in the case all agreed that had Awaad been investigated early on it would have been apparent that he was systematically labeling normal EEGs as showing evidence of seizure activity,” said McKeen. “If the administration had done their duty, hundreds of children would not have been mistreated at his hands.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians.

