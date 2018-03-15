Former Plymouth Township parks and grants director charged with stealing government equipment

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The former director of parks and grants for Plymouth Township faces federal charges in connection with the theft of equipment.

Michael Mitchell was charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Mitchell stole several pieces of equipment in October of 2016 while serving as director. The items stolen include a commercial lawnmower, a John Deer utility vehicle and other equipment, worth a total of about $10,000.

"When public officials use their jobs to steal from taxpayers, their theft isn’t just measured in dollars," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. "It is measured by the damage caused by robbing the public of honest government. We will stand up and fight this corruption at all levels."

Mitchell faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

The case is a part of a larger corruption investigation in Macomb County. Anyone who has information about potential public corruption in Michigan is asked to contact the Detroit FBI's public corruption tip line at 313-965-2222 or 313-965-2323.

