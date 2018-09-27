Former Renaissance High School boys basketball coach files lawsuit over firing

DETROIT - A federal lawsuit was filed by Vito Jordan against the Detroit Public Schools Community District after he was removed as the varsity boys basketball coach.

The principal wanted change, but her decision to get rid of coach Jordan isn't sitting well with players and parents who wanted to know why.

READ: Renaissance High School students, parents question firing of boys basketball coach

Student-athletes said the school's new principal didn't take the players' bond with Jordan into consideration.

One of the new principal's first orders of business was to remove Jordan.

Jordan said he was concerned by the principal's reason for his firing.

"I didn't expect it because she said she heard bad things about me, which could be detrimental to my character," Jordan said. "I've never done anything to be in trouble or placed myself as a black male to be under scrutiny."

Detroit public schools released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The district has not breached any right of, or duty owed to, Mr. Jordan. It is unfortunate that plaintiff and/or his counsel would file a complaint that includes false statements and unfounded rumors – and serves as an attack on the reputation and integrity of district administrators.



Nonetheless, we look forward to responding to plaintiff’s meritless claims in our court filings. The district will vehemently defend this action and seek assessment of fees and fines against plaintiff for all public dollars (needlessly) spent by the district in defending this frivolous lawsuit."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.