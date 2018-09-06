Former Riverview fire officials charged in falsified time card scheme

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - Two former Riverview fire officials have been charged in connection with a scheme to falsify time cards and claim thousands of dollars in unearned wages.

Former Riverview fire Chief Donald Meyer, 64, and former Lt. Scott Brighton, 42, are accused of submitting falsified time cards from Dec. 20, 2013, through March 3, 2018.

Meyer is accused of falsifying time cards for $20,307 in unearned wages. Brighton is accused of falsifying time cards for $27,402 in unearned wages.

An internal time card audit by a private firm hired by Riverview officials found Meyer and Brighton inflated the hours on their time cards, claiming they were working when they were not.

The investigation was conducted by Michigan State Police troopers.

Meyer and Brighton were fired from the Riverview Fire Department on Aug. 23.

The men are charged with one count of larceny by false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000, a 15-year felony, and one county of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, a 10-year felony.

Meyer and Brighton are expected to be arraigned Friday in 27th District Court.

