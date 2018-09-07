Former Riverview firefighters accused of time card fraud

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - At one time, Capt. Donald Meyer and Lt. Scott Brighton were among the highest-ranking public safety officials in Riverview, but now they are accused of stealing thousands.

Meyer and Brighton were fired from the Riverview Fire Department on Aug. 23.

The two allegedly submitted falsified time cards from Dec. 20, 2013, through March 3, 2018.

They were arraigned Friday. Meyer is accused of falsifying time cards for $20,307 in unearned wages. Brighton is accused of falsifying time cards for $27,402 in unearned wages.

An internal time card audit by a private firm hired by Riverview officials found Meyer and Brighton inflated the hours on their time cards, claiming they were working when they were not.

Police said Meyer would add hours to his day and Brighton would add entire days to their time reports.

The investigation was conducted by Michigan State Police troopers after Riverview police were given a tip of an alleged embezzlement scheme in 2016. The discrepancies were found in the time cards. Meyer was suspected first, but as MSP investigated, Brighton's alleged involvement was also uncovered.

The men are charged with one count each of larceny by false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000, a 15-year felony, and one count each of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, a 10-year felony.

They are expected to return to court on Sept. 20.

