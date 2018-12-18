Former Selfridge employee threatened to shoot up air base, Michigan police say

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - As of Tuesday morning, Roque Diegel is an inmate at the Macomb County Jail after allegedly threatening to shoot employees at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

Diegel, 53, used to call those employees his own coworkers. According to the Michigan State Police, Diegel made threats to shoot up personnel and the base and, up until last week, he was a civilian worker at the base.

Moreover, he used to be a master sergeant for the 127th Wing logistics readiness squadron. He became civilian employee later, but it's unclear why he stopped working at the base.

Diegel lives in Harrison Township. State police detectives tracked him down and arrested him for the threats he made about shooting up the base. Inside his home detectives found more than 70 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Diegel has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He will be arraigned Tuesday.

