Former Shelby Township trustee facing criminal charges in hit-and-run crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man whose family name is synonymous with towing services in Shelby Township is now facing criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident.

Nick Nightingale is part-owner of Nightingale Towing. He's also a former Shelby Township trustee who ran for township treasurer in 2016 and lost.

On Monday at 8:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of an accident. There they found an SUV registered to Nightingale, but nobody was there.

They called in police resources, including a K-9 and tracked him to a Buscemis restaurant near 25 Mile Road and Mound Road.

According to charging records, Nightingale had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 and has been charged with operating with a high blood alcohol content.

Police say they also found him carrying a weapon, so he's also facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon under the influence.

