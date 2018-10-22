Former state trooper charged in Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash takes stand at hearing

DETROIT - It was a critical moment in the case of a former Michigan State Police trooper charged in the death of a Detroit teenager.

READ: State trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash testifies about call to union rep

Damon Grimes, 15, was killed in Detroit while riding an ATV on the city's east side. Police officers were pursuing Grimes after he failed to stop when police turned their emergency lights on.

Bessner is accused of firing a taser at Grimes, allegedly causing the teen to crash the ATV into a pickup truck. The teen later died at St. John's Hospital. Bessner was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Bessner was a passenger in a patrol vehicle when he fired his Taser out of the moving vehicle. Bessner was suspended by the Michigan State Police for breaking protocol by firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle. He resigned in September.

Tuesday Bessner took the stand at his pretrial conference, a move that shocked many.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 22.

RELATED: Detroit police officer demoted over explicit tirade following teen's fatal ATV crash

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.