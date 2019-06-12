Former Warren police officer's bond set at $1 million after allegedly threatening doctor

WARREN, Mich. - A former Warren police commander is charged with assault after allegedly threatening a doctor who was supposed to testify in a case with which he's involved.

Arthur Gill's bond was set at $1 million for the threats.

Five years ago, Gill allegedly punched a man in the chest while responding to a shots fired call. In the police report, he wrote that the man swatted his hand.

The man who was punched filed a lawsuit, claiming Gill lied. When another officer backed up the man's story, Gill was charged with three misdemeanors.

Gill allegedly retaliated against the officer by filing a report against him with Child Protective Services.

Gill is accused of threatening a doctor who was supposed to testify on the other officer's behalf.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.