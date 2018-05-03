Former Wayne County employee arraigned in embezzlement, larceny scheme

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A former Wayne County employee was arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged embezzlement and larceny scheme.

Kurt Thomas Eschmann, 34, of Canton, is accused of embezzlement and larceny while employed as a telecommunications manager for the Wayne County Department of Technology. Eschmann worked for the county from April 1, 2013, to April 30, 2016, when he resigned.

Eschmann is accused of ordering more than 200 cellphones and iPads -- worth more than $90,000 -- under the county's communications contract between April 2014 and April 2016.

Officials said Eschmann kept some devices for himself, sold others over the internet and turned some in to Sprint for credit.

Eschmann is charged with embezzlement over $50,000, using a computer to commit a felony and larceny by conversion $20,000 or more.

He was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 36th District Court.

