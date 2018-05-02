Former Wayne County employee charged in embezzlement, larceny scheme

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A former Wayne County employee was charged in connection with an alleged embezzlement and larceny scheme, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Kurt Thomas Eschmann, 34, of Canton, charged with an embezzlement and larceny scheme while employed as a telecommunications manager for the Wayne County Department of Technology. Eschmann was employed with the county from April 1, 2013, to April 30, 2016, when he resigned.

Eschmann is accused of ordering more than 200 cellphones and iPads under the county's communications contract between April 2014 and April 2016. He kept the devices for himself and sold some of them over the internet, and some he turned in to Sprint for credit, officials said. The retail value for the stolen devices was over $90,000.

Eschmann has been charged with embezzlement over $50,000, using a computer to commit a felony and larceny by conversion $20,000 or more.

He is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 36th District Court.

