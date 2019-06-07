Fort Gratiot Township man killed in road rage incident after crashing into restaurant

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver police believe was involved in a road rage incident crashed into a Fort Gratiot Township coney island and died from his injuries, according to police.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A 25-year-old Gratiot Township man was driving southbound on 24th Avenue when he lost control and crashed into the building.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle had caught fire. The man was freed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Officials are investigating the crash.

Mama Vicki's Coney Island North was closed Thursday due to the damage caused by the vehicle.

