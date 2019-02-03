Foul gas odor reported across Metro Detroit

Local 4 has received several calls from concerned residents in Metro Detroit regarding a foul gas odor impacting communities.

The odor was reported near the Marathon Oil Refinery in southwest Detroit. Local 4 has sent a crew out to work on the story.

The odor was reported by residents who live in Dearborn, Detroit, downriver communities and Warren.

Several people said the smell was so bad, it woke them up.

Check back with Local 4 as this story continues to develop.

