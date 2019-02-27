Four Lapeer students taken to hospital due to negative reaction from vape pen substance

LAPEER, Mich. - Four Lapeer students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after having a negative reaction to a vape pen substance, school officials said.

The students were taken from the Zemmer Middle School campus to a nearby hospital for treatment and further monitoring, officials from the school district said.

The parents have been notified, officials said.

Authorities said they still don't know what the substance was, but it is currently being evaluated by medical staff workers.

