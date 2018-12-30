Four men rob Detroit Marathon gas station while distracting clerk

Four men entered a Marathon gas station on the 18000 block of Grand River Avenue Saturday and robbed the business, police said.

Once in the business, two of robbers distracted the clerk, while the other two opened the cash dispensing machine and took an unknown amount of money. The victim is a 50-year-old man.

All four of the robbers have been described as black men. The first robber was wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants. The second had dreadlocks and was wearing black pants. The third was wearing a jean jacket. The fourth was wearing a black hoodie and driving a black Dodge Charger. The thieves then fled in the vehicle.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.