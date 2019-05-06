Four people shot during two-hour span in Downtown Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Four people were shot early Monday morning during a two-hour span in Downtown Detroit, police said.

Authorities are looking into two separate shootings that aren't believed to have been related. The first happened in Greektown and the second was just blocks away. There were thousands of people downtown celebrating Cinco De Mayo, police said.

The Greektown shooting happened at the intersection of Beaubien and Monroe streets, police said. Three people were shot, police said.

Two of the victims told police they heard gunshots from a crowd and started to run from the scene before they realized they had been shot. The third victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Police said the victims are 23-, 24- and 32-year-old men.

The shooter was wearing a blue coat with the hood up, dark pants and white shoes, police said.

Hours later, shots were fired on Woodward Avenue near Adams Avenue by Grand Circus Park, according to officials.

A 20-year-old man was shot, police said.

A 34-year-old suspect from the second shooting was arrested after crashing his car while trying to flee the scene, according to police.

"I feel very safe, until you told me what has happened," resident Nadine Sands said. "I didn't know, so I'm working around here real freely because this is where everybody congregates. This is where I pay my bills. I have never been approached in a wrong way."

Detroit police are working to get surveillance video from the shootings.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.