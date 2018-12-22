Four sought in theft of devices totaling $1,800 from Pontiac Metro PCS store

Four people are being sought in the theft of around $1,800 worth of items from a Metro PCS store in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the thieves who targeted the store on Dec. 14.

The incident happened around 1:43 p.m. after three men and a woman entered the Metro PCS store.

The woman approached the sales counter in an effort to distract employees while the three men began to remove merchandise from the wall.

An employee of Metro PCS asked the thieves to stop and they quickly exited the store.

The employee immediately contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene took witness statements and concluded that JBL, LG and Infinim headphones totaling $1,800 in value were taken from the store.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the thieves.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

