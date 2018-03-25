Fourth annual Hot Rod and Racing Expo ends Sunday at Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, Mich. - Sunday is the final opportunity you have to head to the city of Novi and purchase or restore the hot rod of your dreams.

The final day of the Hot Rod and Racing Expo is today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

The event features new equipment manufacturers and retailers exclusively from all forms of the motor sports and hot rod industry, including restoration, road race, drag race, circle track, engine builders, classic car dealers and more.

Giveaways at the event include a chassis dyno from Billy Briggs Racing Engines and a dream vehicle giveaway from Lingenfelter Performance. In addition, every attendee receives special offers from the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, the main sponsor of the event.

Celebrities at the event include Jerry Bird from Street Outlaws: New Orleans and Kevin Byrd from Two Guys Garage. Both Bird and Byrd are signing autographs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, visit hotrodracingexpo.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.