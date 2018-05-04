Fowlerville man arraigned on charges of assaulting two police officers

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 35-year-old man from Fowlerville was arraigned Friday on charges related to the assault of two police officers.

According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police and an officer from the Fowlerville Police Department responded to a call involving a suicidal subject in Handy Township, just west of Howell. When police arrived, they discovered that Robert McKee had already injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of a home on Hogback Road.

Police said when officers attempted to aid him, McKee became combative and moved toward them with the knife. The Fowlerville officer shot him and a ricocheted bullet struck the officer in the leg.

The Livingston County prosecutor’s office authorized four felony charges against McKee: two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury to a police officer and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing.

McKee was arraigned Friday at the University of Michigan Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Magistrate Sherwood gave McKee a $10,000 personal recognizance bond as he is recovering in the hospital.

The trooper has been treated for his injuries, released from the hospital and is in good condition. He is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed and reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

