Fowlerville police K-9 dies after retiring last summer

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - The Fowlerville police department lost one of its retired K-9s this week.

Niko died Wednesday after being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, which decreases the heart's ability to pump blood. The dog retired in June. He was with the department for six years.

Niko lived with his handler until November before going to live with a new family.

The department thanked the dog for his service in a Facebook post, saying he was a beloved member of the department.

