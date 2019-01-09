Fraser sinkhole cause report to be released today

Work being done on the site of a collapsed sewer pipe along 15 Mile Road in Fraser, Mich. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller will discuss the results of an examination of the cause of the Christmas Eve 2016 sewer collapse and sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser.

She will discuss the Public Works Office's next steps toward cost recovery for the ratepayers in the 11 Macomb County communities impacted by the collapse.

Miller will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Public Works Office in Clinton Township. Watch it live here.

Work on the sewer collapse along 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica roads was prompted on Dec. 24, 2016 when the collapse created a sinkhole beneath the neighborhood.

Twenty families were forced out of their homes on Christmas Eve. In March 2017, two homes over the sinkhole, which were condemned due to severe damage, were demolished.

Watch an interview with one of the homeowner's. It was her childhood home:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.