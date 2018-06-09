Fred Astaire Dance Studio providing lessons for wheelchair ballroom dancing

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - A new course is coming to a familiar dance studio that will teach people constricted to a wheelchair how to ballroom dance.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio -- 2172 Franklin Rd -- is hosting a course on Para Dance Sport from June 23-24.

"We are proud to be a leader in making dance accessible for everybody," said Evan Mountain, co-owner of FADS and Dance Mobility. "We're excited to host this groundbreaking training. It's a perfect fit as our Dance Mobility program, in partnership with RIM Foundation, is leading the way to bring dance to people of all abilities."

The course was created for ballroom dance instructors interested in learning about Para Dance Sport, and how to coach and train people who have physical disabilities.

"This training course is instrumental in growing the sport of wheelchair ballroom dancing in the United States," said Cheryl Angelelli, co-founder of Dance Mobility and a four-time Paralympic swimming medalist. "So many individuals with disabilities ask 'how can I start taking wheelchair ballroom dance lessons?' Right now, because of the lack of trained dance instructors in the U.S., resources are limited. This training course will open up more opportunities and possibilities for those interested in competing in wheelchair ballroom dancing or just learning social dancing."

Angelelli and her dance instructor/partner, Tamerlan Gadirov, will demonstrate Para Dance during the training courses.

There are currently 25 slots available for instructors to be involved in the training. For more information about the course, visit www.fredastaire.com.

