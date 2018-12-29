Free Career Counseling for laid off General Motors workers

METRO DETROIT - A career counseling service is hosting a free resume and interview workshop for the nearly 15-thousand workers impacted by General Motors layoffs.

The career workshops are Saturday, December 29 from noon to 3pm. Career Ministries is hosting the workshops at three different locations:

• TekWissen, 825 Victors Way in Ann Arbor

• LHP Engineering Solutions, 2800 Centerpointe Parkway in Pontiac

• St. Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township

More than 140 volunteers, representing more than 100 companies will be on-hand to review and redo resumes. Coaches will also offer interview advice and practice.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you're encouraged to register at: https://careerhelpersmi.wixsite.com/2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.