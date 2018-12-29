News

Free Career Counseling for laid off General Motors workers

More than 100 companies, more than 140 volunteers

By Marcos Chappell

Career workshops for laid off General Motors workers.

METRO DETROIT - A career counseling service is hosting a free resume and interview workshop for the nearly 15-thousand workers impacted by General Motors layoffs.

The career workshops are Saturday, December 29 from noon to 3pm. Career Ministries is hosting the workshops at three different locations:

• TekWissen, 825 Victors Way in Ann Arbor

• LHP Engineering Solutions, 2800 Centerpointe Parkway in Pontiac

• St. Therese of Lisieux, 48115 Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township

More than 140 volunteers, representing more than 100 companies will be on-hand to review and redo resumes. Coaches will also offer interview advice and practice.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you're encouraged to register at: https://careerhelpersmi.wixsite.com/2018

 

