Free forum in Southfield to provide information for military veterans

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Information on employment opportunities, housing, Veterans Affairs benefits and more will be available for military veterans during a free forum in Southfield.

The 2-hour event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Southfield Pavilion. Veterans' service organizations will attend the forum.

It is sponsored by the 14th Congressional District Veterans Committee, the American Association of Retired Persons, the Southfield Veterans Commission, Southfield Anti-Drug Coalition and The Macon-Thomas chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

