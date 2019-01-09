News

Free, hands-on children's programs offered at Detroit's Palmer Park exploration center

Programs held Saturdays at Detroit Exploration & Nature Center

By Amber Ainsworth

A children's program at Detroit's Palmer Park includes a LEGO day. (Photo: unsplash.com)

DETROIT - Free, hands-on programs will engage children this winter at the Detroit Exploration & Nature Center at Palmer Park.

The programs, which will be held on Saturdays beginning Jan. 19, are open to the public. They are geared toward children ages 5-10, and families are welcome.

The programs will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 19013 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Access the center by entering the park from 7 Mile Road.

Youth program schedule:

  • Jan. 19 -- Cards, cocoa and MLK Day of Service
  • Jan. 26 -- LEGO Creativity Day
  • Feb. 2 -- Groundhog Day (TBD)
  • Feb. 9 -- Make Your Own LEGO Crayons
  • Feb. 16 -- Chinese Art Exchange
  • Feb. 23 -- Play Dough and Slimes

