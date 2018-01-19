Free legal help event set to take place on Saturday January 20th

DETROIT - If you or a family member are in need of free legal help, there is a free event happening in Detroit tomorrow for you.

The event will take place from 10am to 2pm at Detroit Innovation Academy(18211 Plymouth Rd).

Assistance will be available for those needing help with: family law, criminal record expungement, housing, public benefits and driver's license issues.

Pre-registration is recommended due to limited space. To pre-register contact Mr. Orr at (313)-444-2834 or jorr@eqeducation.org

Free childcare will also be available during the event.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.