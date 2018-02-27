Free pancakes at IHOP today for National Pancake Day!

In honor of National Pancake Day, participating IHOP restaurants will offer a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes to customers today, February 27, 2018.

The free pancakes will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In exchange for the free pancakes, IHOP is asking customers to make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.

This year the chain is trying to raise $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised close to $30 million for those charities.

