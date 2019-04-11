Freelancer shares secrets for staying self-employed

Within the next decade, 50 percent of workers are expected to be freelancers. But, navigating finances with an unpredictable or unstable income can be difficult. One freelancer is sharing her secrets for staying self-employed now that she's been doing it for decades.

From illustrating the successes of African-Americans in history to the whirling, twisting world of children's books, Higgins Bond has built a successful career as a freelance illustrator.

However, she started off full-time at an advertising firm in New York City. Then after her son was born, she decided she wanted to work from home.

During those decades working as a freelancer, Higgins has landed gigs with Anheuser-Busch, NBC, Essence Magazine and the U.S. Postal Service. Her latest work includes illustrations for children's books.

