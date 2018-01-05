Freighter going through Michigan's Soo Locks encased in ice

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Ship encased in ice

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. - It's so cold in Michigan, ships are freezing.

A freighter traveling through Sault Ste. Marie's Soo Locks probably isn't going anywhere, any time soon - it's encased in ice.

Frigid temperatures across the state is causing ice cover to increase on the Great Lakes. As of Jan. 3, the last ice analysis from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, the Great Lakes were 22.7 percent covered in ice.

Last year, at the same time, only 2.6 percent of the Great Lakes were covered in ice. Just over three weeks ago, ice coverage was less than 1 percent.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit posted some photos showing the ice coating:

The shipping season will wrap up when the Soo Locks closes on January 15.

