Friends and family gather to remember mother found burned in vacant lot in Detroit

DETROIT - A vigil was held Saturday afternoon to remember Natalie Pujoue, a 38-year-old mother of two whose body was found burned in a vacant lot Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman's body found on burned vacant lot north at Glynn Court, Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit

A man called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to say there was a brush fire between two homes in the 1600 block of Glynn Court.

Firefighters went to the scene and found Pujoue's body badly burned from head to toe, according to officials.

Detroit police are still looking for her killer.

"I never imagined something like this happening to my sister," said Dejohn Hamlin.

Friends and families held the candlelight vigil for the mother who is unable to see her children grow up.

"The dress she was wearing, there were fragments here," Hamlin said. "I knew that was her."

Pujoue went to meet someone. The last thing she told her sister was that she would be back in a couple of hours. When her 14-year-old son woke up for school, he realized she hadn't come home and the family called the police.

"He didn’t take one woman. He took generations away," said Dominic G.

The family is now focused on the victim's 3-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

"They got all the support and love that they need," Hamlin said. "She’s always going to know her mom. She doesn’t have to worry about that."

A GoFundMe account has been set up.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000.

