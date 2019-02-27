Friends band together to help family after fire Imlay City fire kills 3 children, injures 4 others

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - More than 100 friends and co-workers gathered outside the burned remains of a mobile home Tuesday night after a fire killed three children and injured four others, including an infant.

Many brought candles and others said prayers.

Workers from Bluebird Manufacturing, where one of the injured, Kelly, worked, are shaken up. Jamie Mikinka dropped Kelley off after work last night and returned this morning to see the mobile home in ruins.

Such a disaster brings “so many thoughts and emotions,” Mikinka said. “I broke down and cried. All I can do is pray that this family makes it through this."

A Facebook friend of another victim, Whitney, got the ball rolling Tuesday morning when she saw what had happened.

“We’re Facebook friends. She’s an "It Works" distributor and you don’t need to know somebody personally to know them,” Andrea Taylor said.

Taylor reached out to friends, such as Jessica Kosek-Martinez, and the donations have been coming in.

Right now, the women estimate there will be enough to pay for the funerals.

“When something devastating like this happens, we come together,” Kosek-Martinez said. “We make sure we take care of each other.”

