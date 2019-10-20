Friends, family gather to remember victim of Eastpointe bar shooting

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember a man killed as he was trying to help others during an Eastpointe shooting.

According to authorities, six people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 Mile and Hayes roads at about 2 a.m. Oct. 12.

A man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting. Police said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where the gunman fired shots with a handgun.

Jared Glenn was one of the six struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday evening. His friends said he rushed out from the bar to help others when he was shot.

It was an intimate group gathered outside the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

"I was very devastated when I found out," said Bethany Vandevoree. "I just thought, 'Why him?'"

Those closest to Glenn described him as an upbeat, friendly and a gentleman.

"Jared would just light up the room," Heather Torina said. "Jared would always have a big smile on his face."

The group said they would pray for the person responsible, something they said Glenn would have done.

"Sometimes, you don't really need to be mad at the person who did this," Vandevoree said.

Instead, they're hoping the person who killed Glenn gets help and that they'll always remember Glenn as a loving person who will be missed.

"It's not fair," Torina said. "He was such a good man and he did not deserve this."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

