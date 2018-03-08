Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit raising funds for new animal shelter

DEARBORN, Mich. - Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is seeking donations to assist in the funding of the two-phase construction of a new shelter in Dearborn.

The new shelter will involve the renovation of the former Amtrak train station at 16121 Michigan Ave. and will be approximately four times larger than the current location on Greenfield Road.

Phase one of the construction, a space featuring adoptable pet housing, adoption services and storage spaces, has been funded. Phase two, an addition that will house medical facilities and more, is in need of funding.

Funding for phase two is estimated to be approximately $3.5 million.

The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit has been at their current location for more than 24 years and approximately 50,000 animals have passed through its doors. Built in 1978 as a city pound, the group said it's too small to accommodate the number of animals taken care of. Trailers have been added for more space, but the old building has a number of different factors that affect the health and well-being of the animals. The new shelter is expected to open later this year.

In addition to the Mutt Strut race on May 12, people can donate money to help fund the new shelter online here.

