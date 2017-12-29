Frozen pipe causes flooding in Michigan State's Breslin Center

Pipes burst at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Dec. 29, 2017.

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A broken pipe sent water pouring from the ceiling near an entrance to Michigan State University's Breslin Center basketball arena.

Michigan State planning director Lynda Boomer tells the Lansing State Journal that an infiltration of cold air near the arena's southwest entrance froze water inside a three-inch fire protection line Wednesday afternoon, causing it to break. Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the failure and shut off the damaged pipe.

Boomer says a damage estimate wasn't immediately available but that the flooding wouldn't impact Friday's scheduled men's basketball game against Cleveland State.

Video showed water coming through ceiling tiles and flowing across a concourse floor.

Boomer says crews were working Thursday to dry things out.

