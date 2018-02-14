Fujitsu recalls battery packs due to fire hazard

Fujitsu has recalled thousands of battery packs due to a fire hazard.

Fujitsu is voluntarily recalling thousands of battery packs after a reported fire. The recall involves more than five thousand Panasonic Lithium-ion batteries used in Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the battery packs can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard for many consumers. As a precaution, Fujitsu recommends halting use of the battery packs immediately and contacting them for a replacement.

Customers with questions or concerns about this recall can contact Fujitsu at 800-835-4878.

The full list of affected products can be found here.

