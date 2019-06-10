Full-time service coordinator position open at CSI Support & Development Services

Job Title
Service Coordinator
Company Name
CSI Support & Development Services
Location
Dearborn Heights
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
The service coordinator will be responsible for overseeing and providing service coordination and case management for residents in an independent living senior apartment building.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Be able to communicate with Arabic speaking residents.
- Assist and educate residents and families of services that may be necessary in order for the resident to maintain an independent lifestyle.
- Act as a liaison between community agencies, service providers and residents.
- Establish relationships with local service providers currently providing or that could provide services in the future.
- Monitor the quality and effectiveness of service delivery.
- Maintain and update individual resident files with contact providers and family/friends
- Report and distribute accurate information according to deadlines
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's degree or higher in social work, psychology, gerontology, counseling or related specialty.
- 1+ years of experience working with older adults in a community-based setting or equivalent combination of education and experience; OR 3+ years of experience in case management or service coordination with older adults in a community-based setting.
- Working knowledge of social work terminology and reporting processes.
- Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.
- Experience in health & wellness and grief counseling desired.
- Ability to work independently.
How to apply
Go to https://csicoop.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=26.
