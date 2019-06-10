News

Full-time service coordinator position open at CSI Support & Development Services

Coordinator will work with seniors at an independent living apartment building

Job Title
Service Coordinator

Company Name
CSI Support & Development Services

Location
Dearborn Heights

Job Type
Full-Time

Job Summary
The service coordinator will be responsible for overseeing and providing service coordination and case management for residents in an independent living senior apartment building.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Be able to communicate with Arabic speaking residents.
  • Assist and educate residents and families of services that may be necessary in order for the resident to maintain an independent lifestyle.
  • Act as a liaison between community agencies, service providers and residents.
  • Establish relationships with local service providers currently providing or that could provide services in the future.
  • Monitor the quality and effectiveness of service delivery.
  • Maintain and update individual resident files with contact providers and family/friends 
  • Report and distribute accurate information according to deadlines

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelor's degree or higher in social work, psychology, gerontology, counseling or related specialty.
  • 1+ years of experience working with older adults in a community-based setting or equivalent combination of education and experience; OR 3+ years of experience in case management or service coordination with older adults in a community-based setting. 
  • Working knowledge of social work terminology and reporting processes.
  • Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.
  • Experience in health & wellness and grief counseling desired.
  • Ability to work independently.

How to apply
Go to https://csicoop.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=26.
 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.