Full-time service coordinator position open at CSI Support & Development Services

Job Title

Service Coordinator

Company Name

CSI Support & Development Services

Location

Dearborn Heights

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

The service coordinator will be responsible for overseeing and providing service coordination and case management for residents in an independent living senior apartment building.

Responsibilities and Duties

Be able to communicate with Arabic speaking residents.

Assist and educate residents and families of services that may be necessary in order for the resident to maintain an independent lifestyle.

Act as a liaison between community agencies, service providers and residents.

Establish relationships with local service providers currently providing or that could provide services in the future.

Monitor the quality and effectiveness of service delivery.

Maintain and update individual resident files with contact providers and family/friends

Report and distribute accurate information according to deadlines

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree or higher in social work, psychology, gerontology, counseling or related specialty.

1+ years of experience working with older adults in a community-based setting or equivalent combination of education and experience; OR 3+ years of experience in case management or service coordination with older adults in a community-based setting.

Working knowledge of social work terminology and reporting processes.

Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.

Experience in health & wellness and grief counseling desired.

Ability to work independently.

How to apply

Go to https://csicoop.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=26.



