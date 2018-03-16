Fundraiser announced to honor Oakland County deputy hit by car while trying to help others

WATERFORD, Mich. - A fundraiser is being held for an Oakland County deputy injured by a driver while trying to help others near a high school in Rochester Hills.

Deputy David Hack was critically injured in the incident, and continues to work toward recovery at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Here is the latest update from his wife:

"Dave continues with Traumatic Brain Injury rehabilitation at Craig Hospital. His bodily injuries have all healed. He walked about 40 feet with assistance last week. He had the sutures removed from the cranioplasty (skull reconstruction) yesterday and the incision is healing nicely. He will likely have his knee brace removed today after sees the orthopedist. The focus of his rehabilitation is now 100% on recovering from TBI and managing the effects of long term hospitalization. Recovery from TBI is different from other medical conditions in that the doctors really can’t predict exactly what Dave’s long term outcome will be. We hear “we don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see” a lot. Dave works hard on his rehabilitation every single day. He has the best staff in the country assisting him and he has his family by his side supporting him every day as we continue to see positive progress each and every day! We love you all and appreciate all of your support. We are so grateful for the love and kindness our friends, family, and community have given us."

A fundraiser to honor Hack will be held April 14 at the Rivercrest Banquet Facility in Rochester Hills.

The event, Rock’n For The Cause, will offer live entertainment, dinner, raffles, silent auction and more, officials said.

The flier below has more information:

Support pours in from community

"He loves to serve the community," brother Michael Hack said. "He loves the kids."

Police said it was an Oakland University student on her way to school that hit Hack.

His love for the community was evident from the youngsters who packed the restaurant. Many of them know Hack as "coach."

"I've known him for eight years now," Chandler Moore said. "He was my first baseball coach. He's family to me."

When family is needed, family shows up. Hack spends much of his time mentoring children on the field, so this was their way to show their feelings for him.

"We did not expect this," sister-in-law Janet Hack said "This is amazing."

"What I hear from the teachers and principal, he's so good to these kids," Michael Hack said. "They respect and love him."

"My mind is just all over the place because you never think it would happen, because he's such a good guy," Moore said. "I just hope for the best for him."

Besides the well wishes, people are donating money to help. The cash included 20 percent of every meal purchased at Buffalo Wild Wings, and it will help Hack's wife, who hasn't returned to work since the accident.

"If his wife wants to sit by his bedside until he comes home, then that's what I want her to do and not worry about anything,"

