Funeral announced for 26-year-old woman killed at Traverse City hotel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Funeral arrangements have been released for a Michigan woman who police said was killed by her husband at a hotel in Traverse City.

Police said Kaitlyn Lee Cole, 26, was shot and killed by her husband, Tyler Cole, 33, in a murder-suicide at the Hotel Indigo.

Police were called to the Hotel Indigo around 1 p.m. Sunday for a suspicious situation, according to WPBN. The NBC affiliate reported that when police arrived, they found the hotel room bolted and barricaded from the inside with an ironing board.

When police got inside the room, they found the couple dead on the bed. Police said they were each killed by a single gunshot wound. There were three pistols recovered from the room.

Kaitlyn graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2011 and earned her degree in culinary arts from Northwestern Michigan College.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers people make a contribution to assist with funeral costs.

