Funeral arrangements for girl fatally stabbed at Fitzgerald High School

DETROIT - Funeral arrangements for the 16-year-old girl stabbed to death at Fitzgerald High School in Warren have been announced.

Visitation for Danyna Gibson will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Funeral Home on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at New St. Paul Missionary Church on Ascension Avenue in Warren. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

