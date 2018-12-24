Funeral arrangements scheduled for U.S. District Judge Barbara Kloka Hackett

Hackett, who served more than two decades on the federal bench in Detroit as a magistrate judge and district judge, died peacefully Dec. 23, 2018. She was 90.

A memorial gathering for retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett, who died Sunday morning at her home in Brighton, will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brighton.

The service will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church, located at 2201 S. Old U.S. Highway 23.

A mass of the resurrection will be held at the church on Friday at 10 a.m., with gathering beginning at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Patrick and Barbara Hackett Scholarship at Mercy High School, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the University of Detroit School of Law.



Checks for the scholarship fund should be made payable to Mercy High School with “The Patrick and Barbara Hackett Scholarship” written on the memo line.

Checks should be mailed to:

Mercy Advancement Office

29300 W. 11 Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48336.

Donations can be made online at Mercy High School's official website here. Users should click “other” in the box under the designation section. The name of the Patrick and Barbara Hackett Scholarship should be written in the designation box.

