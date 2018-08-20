Funeral held for slain Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

UTICA, Mich. - Friends, family members and fellow officers gathered Monday at a Utica church to pay their last respects to slain Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur.

Many people were moved to tears as a Detroit dispatcher delivered the end-of-watch call for Shukur.

He was an immigrant, a Navy veteran and a newlywed. He had been on the police force for just six months before his life was cut short by a hit-and-run driver.

It's the third time this year police have gathered for an end-of-watch funeral service for a Detroit police officer.

Shukur was hit by a vehicle Aug. 4 after working to bring a peaceful end to a large group disturbance in Detroit. Charged with his death is Jonathan Cole, 19, who was plowing past squad cars when he hit Shukur and kept going, according to authorities.

"When you actually take off and leave somebody behind, and law enforcement has to search for you, you can pretty much guarantee that it's going to be the end of whatever life that you have because you're going to be spending most of it behind bars," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

A traditional Chaldean Catholic Mass was held Monday at St. George Chaldean Catholic Church in Utica.

Shukur's widow was among those mourning him at the funeral, just 51 days after getting married at the church.

"My colleagues in other cities, chiefs in other cities, say, 'I don't know how you do it,'" Detroit police Chief James Craig said. "I do it because I must. I must lead. I must be resilient because as I tell young and budding executives and command officers, our officers depend on us."

