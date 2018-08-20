Funeral is today for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

DETROIT - A funeral will be held Monday morning for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur.

Shukur, 30, served with the Detroit Police Department for just 6 months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 4. Shukur was struck while he and his partner were assisting with a crowd control issue in the 18800 block of West McNichols Road near Stahelin Street in Detroit. Jonathan David Cole, 19, is accused of striking Shukur with his vehicle at a high rate of speed while Shukur was walking to his scout car. Cole left the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit police precinct.

Shukur is survived by his wife Nadeen Maroof Shukur. The couple was married on June 29.

"Fadi Shukur's dream was to always help people when they were in need," reads a statement from his family.

Shukur was a veteran who served in the United States Navy for six years on the USS Carl Vinson. He was born in Iraq and became a United States citizen in 2010.

Funeral details

Church Services

A Requiem Mass will take place Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. George Chaldean Catholic Church -- 45700 Dequindre Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48317

A committal service will follow the Requiem Mass at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery -- 621 W Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48098

Flags ordered lowered

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Shukur.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

