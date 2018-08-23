Funeral service held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run

Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith was killed while jogging in Hines Park on Aug. 14, 2018.

DETROIT - Funeral services were held Thursday for a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in a hit-and-run at Hines Park in Westland.

The funeral service for Sgt. Lee Eric Smith began at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. A family hour began at 10 a.m.

The interment will be at Detroit Memorial Park West Cemetery in Redford.

The hit-and-run:

Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith was killed while jogging in Hines Park on Aug. 14, 2018.

Smith, 55, was a long-time veteran of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

He was jogging at Hines Park in Westland on Aug. 14 when he was struck by a black Buick Enclave and pronounced dead, the driver fled the scene.

Smith had put in about 26 years on the force and was expected to retire on Oct. 1.

According to police, witnesses told them Smith was on the westbound side of Edward Hines Drive near the shoulder when a vehicle heading eastbound crossed over the median into westbound lanes striking Smith.

The suspect:

A Detroit man is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run.

Desmond Robinson, 47, was arraigned Saturday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Robinson admitted to driving on Edward Hines Drive and striking smith with the 2012 black Enclave, according to police. He allegedly panicked and fled the scene to a residence in Inkster, Michigan.

Robinson is also accused of attempting to clean and buy parts of the vehicle while he kept it hidden in a garage.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

Reckless driving causing death

Failure to stop at an injury accident scene causing death

Tampering with evidence

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released the following statement:

"By all accounts, Sgt. Smith was a dedicated, passionate, and skilled member of law enforcement who was going to retire soon. In the blink of an eye, the alleged actions of this defendant destroyed the lives of his family, friends, fellow officers, and the many others he had yet to positively influence.”

