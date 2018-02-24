Funeral, viewing details for Ronald Ilitch

DETROIT - Funeral service details for Ronald Ilitch have been announced.

Ilitch, son of former Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch and Marian Ilitch, was found dead in a hotel room in Troy, sources told Local 4.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons at 32515 Woodward in Detroit.

The funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Orthodox Church at 19600 Ford Road in Dearborn with a visitation for relatives and close friends beginning at 10 a.m.

The Rite of Committal will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.

Sources said the body of Ronald Ilitch, 60, was found at the Marriott Hotel in Troy. He died of an apparent drug overdose, sources said.

Sources told Local 4 Ronald Ilitch was found with a woman who is unknown to his family.

Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, released the following statement following his brother's death:

"On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing. We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

